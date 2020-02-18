How to find Emily Renzel pond

by Feb 18, 2020

I’ve been getting questions about specific places about where to bird in Santa Clara County. For the most popular locations, I’ve created this Santa Clara County Google Map for the South Bay Birds Mailing List I run in cooperation with Santa Clara Valley Audubon.

That list is far from complete, so while I’m figuring out how to properly get this material online, I’m answering these questions privately, and I’ll put the info on these secondary locations here for safe keeping…

The first one is Emily Renzel pond, which is a perfect question because it’s one Google Maps fails on massively… (edit: it should be listed in Google Maps now, thanks for someone on the list)

It’s hotspot

How to find Emily Renzel pond

It’s near Palo Alto Baylands and Byxbee park, so to get there you’d take the Embarcadero offramp off 101, but when you get to that first light, you turn S along the road that parallels 101, which would take you to Shoreline via San Antonio and Terminal.

The first water area you see on your left on that road is Emily Renzel. I believe there are a couple of places where there’s room for a few cars to park, one in the middle, one at the S end, just before you get to the city area with the animal services in it. There are paths around and through the area.

Another option if you want the walk is to park in Byxbee, and there’s a path that leads out to the wetlands past the water control plant.

I have to admit this is a place I haven’t visited since they worked on it. Been on my list to explore with the e-bike, since I don’t walk that well some days, but I haven’t gotten to it yet. Or seen the bittern.

Here is a google map.

Recent Posts

How to find Emily Renzel pond

...
Read

6FPS V2n1 … Finding Ways to Impact the Future (and more)

...
Read

Acorn Woodpecker

...
Read

Little Quinault

...
Read

Birding 101: What Makes a Good Bird Report?

...
Read

Finding Ways to Impact the Future

...
Read

Quizzical Quail

...
Read

Come Fly Away

...
Read

Popular Posts

What’s in Chuq’s Office (2020 edition)

...
Read

Is Luminar 4 the future of photography?

...
Read

Attending the Art Wolfe Lake Quinault Photo Workshop (Part 1)

...
Read

My photographic “Elevator Speech”

...
Read

Resigning from the landscape photography guild

...
Read

Let’s Talk About Fear

...
Read

Focus Stacking with the Fuji X-T3

...
Read

What’s in my Camera bag (2019 edition)

...
Read

Visiting the Central Valley Refuges: Merced area refuges

...
Read

Gear Kit: What to carry when you go out and bird

...
Read

Featured Posts

How to find Emily Renzel pond

...
Read

6FPS V2n1 … Finding Ways to Impact the Future (and more)

...
Read

Acorn Woodpecker

...
Read

Little Quinault

...
Read

Birding 101: What Makes a Good Bird Report?

...
Read

Finding Ways to Impact the Future

...
Read

Release 3: Free Desktop Wallpapers!

...
Read

First Birding trip of the year: Southern California

...
Read

Birding 101: Judging size in the field will make you cry

...
Read

My 12 Favorite Photos of 2019 (Twelve Days of Favorites, Day 1)

...
Read