Release 3: Free Desktop Wallpapers!

by Feb 4, 2020

Now available: my third set of images you can use as wallpapers on your computer.

I love putting my images up on my computer as wallpapers as a way to always have them in view where I can study and enjoy them. I also like making them available so others can enjoy them as well.

These are some of my favorite images that I feel work nicely as wallpapers. They are sized at 2480×1440, with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Totally coincidentally, that size works perfectly on my Macintosh. There is a subtle watermark on these, because the reality of images online is they tend to wander widely and I’d rather not completely lose connection to them as they do, but if you happen to have a Macintosh and put the dock at the bottom of your screen, you’ll never see it. Almost as if I planned it that way.

My current schedule is to release a set of 12 images 3-4 times a year. We’ll have another set in a few months (a quick hint: subscribers to 6FPS get early access to the new images before I release them here, and because I’m releasing these, it may well be there’s a new set of images available for subscribers. Maybe a reason to subscribe!)

Butchart Gardens
Happy Bees and Flowers
Rialto Beach
Happy Bees and Flowers
Fern Spring
Butchart Gardens
Rialto Beach
Rialto Beach
Sol Duc River
Sol Duc River
Northern Elephant Seal

Recent Posts

Release 3: Free Desktop Wallpapers!

...
Read

First Birding trip of the year: Southern California

...
Read

Tricolored Heron

...
Read

Tree Canopy Abstract

...
Read

Mule Deer

...
Read

Yellow-Billed Magpie

...
Read

What’s in Chuq’s Office (2020 edition)

...
Read

Say’s Phoebe

...
Read

Popular Posts

I am Giving my Photos Away (to the right causes)

...
Read

Living in Earthquake Country — the Emergency Kit

...
Read

Attending the Art Wolfe Lake Quinault Photo Workshop (Part 1)

...
Read

3 Billion Birds are Missing — thoughts on the study

...
Read

My photographic “Elevator Speech”

...
Read

Resigning from the landscape photography guild

...
Read

Charities: Let me tell you to stop wasting paper and postage on me.

...
Read

The Permanence of your Photography

...
Read

Let’s Talk About Fear

...
Read

Focus Stacking with the Fuji X-T3

...
Read

What’s in my Camera bag (2019 edition)

...
Read

The Elephant Seals of Piedras Blancas

...
Read

Visiting the Central Valley Refuges: Merced area refuges

...
Read

Gear Kit: What to carry when you go out and bird

...
Read

Featured Posts

Release 3: Free Desktop Wallpapers!

...
Read

First Birding trip of the year: Southern California

...
Read

Tricolored Heron

...
Read

Tree Canopy Abstract

...
Read

Mule Deer

...
Read

Yellow-Billed Magpie

...
Read

What’s in Chuq’s Office (2020 edition)

...
Read

Say’s Phoebe

...
Read

Ground Squirrel

...
Read

Is Luminar 4 the future of photography?

...
Read