6FPS V2n2 I wrote a book! (and more)
I’ve recently published the latest issue of my newsletter 6FPS. Please take a look at I Wrote a Book! (and more). Not subscribed yet? Here’s what you missed:
- I talk about the Covid virus situation and how things have changed radically for all of us in the last month, very quickly. And I ponder, since I don’t believe we’ll go back to the way we were, what the new normal will be.
- For Your Consideraton: Various links and items I found I think you’ll find interesting
You can always read back issues of the newsletter in the archives, but I won’t be posting notices about them regularly once the newsletter is more established. Subscribing is free and easy, so I want to suggest you please subscribe so you don’t miss out.
Subscribe To 6fps
6FPS is the way to stay in touch and subscribe to 6FPS. Coming out about twice a month, it's the only way to keep up with all that I'm doing on the various services across the network.