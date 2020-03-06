6FPS V2n2 I wrote a book! (and more)

by Mar 27, 2020

I’ve recently published the latest issue of my newsletter 6FPS. Please take a look at I Wrote a Book! (and more). Not subscribed yet? Here’s what you missed:

  • I talk about the Covid virus situation and how things have changed radically for all of us in the last month, very quickly. And I ponder, since I don’t believe we’ll go back to the way we were, what the new normal will be.
  • For Your Consideraton: Various links and items I found I think you’ll find interesting

You can always read back issues of the newsletter in the archives, but I won’t be posting notices about them regularly once the newsletter is more established. Subscribing is free and easy, so I want to suggest you please subscribe so you don’t miss out.

So subscribe already!