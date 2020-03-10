Come Bird With Me for a good cause!
- Laughing Gulls: March 29, from 8AM until Noon. This is a big sit in Shoreline Lake Park, with good views of the lake, one of the salt ponds and Charleston Slough. A big sit is where we choose a place and only count birds we can see from that location — we have the birds come to us. Last year we had a quite good 54 species. It’s a chance to bring a camp chair, sit and talk and see what happens and have a good time in a relaxing and informal way.
- Shrikes of Joy: May 2, 2020 8AM-12PM. This is a big sit in Coyote Valley Open Space Preserve. We’re doing this in the morning this year because I’ve been finding the afternoon birding hasn’t been as good as I’d hoped, but we’ll hang out in the parking lot and we’re likely to see Western Bluebirds, Yellow-Billed Magpies, Rock Wrens, and with a bit of luck, a Golden Eagle or two. I’m also hoping some of the spring visitors, like Western Kingbird, will have arrived.
How you can help
The best way to help is to sign up for one of my teams and join me in going out birding. If you can’t do that, you can sponsor a team and donate money that way. If the dates of my outings don’t work — find another one of our great teams and sign up for them instead. I won’t mind, honest!
To sign up for one of my outings, or another team, or to sponsor one of us with a donation, visit out 2020 birdathon teams page.
Come join me for some birding, bird chat and good company for a good cause!
