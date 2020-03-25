My Little Rabbit Friend

A rabbit I found during a trip to Merced National Wildlife Refuge. I’ve always wondered what happened to cause that damage to the fur on its nuzzle, I tend to think it got into something caustic. What makes this rabbit special to me was about five years later, during another trip, I ran into this rabbit again, older and probably a bit wiser, but still alive and nibbling the plants near the front observation platform. That it was able to avoid being eaten just made my day.