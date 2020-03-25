My Little Rabbit Friend
A rabbit I found during a trip to Merced National Wildlife Refuge. I’ve always wondered what happened to cause that damage to the fur on its nuzzle, I tend to think it got into something caustic. What makes this rabbit special to me was about five years later, during another trip, I ran into this rabbit again, older and probably a bit wiser, but still alive and nibbling the plants near the front observation platform. That it was able to avoid being eaten just made my day.
Recent Posts
Popular Posts
Featured Posts
Subscribe To 6fps
6FPS is the way to stay in touch and subscribe to 6FPS. Coming out about twice a month, it's the only way to keep up with all that I'm doing on the various services across the network.