6FPS V2n3 Covid-19 Chronicles (and more)

There are changes coming to both the blog here and 6FPS, in what I think is a good way, and I talk about what those are and why I’m doing it. 6FPS will be going monthly, and I hope to make it more frequent down the road

I did a follow-up on the e-book I released and talked about last issue. I’m close to 1,000 downloads, which is awesome. And you can still download it for free

More discussion on the current reality caused by Covid-19. whee.

For Your Consideraton: Various links and items I found I think you’ll find interesting

I’ve recently published the latest issue of my newsletter 6FPS. Please take a look at Covid-19 Chronicles (and more) . Not subscribed yet? Here’s what you missed:

You can always read back issues of the newsletter in the archives, but I won’t be posting notices about them regularly once the newsletter is more established. Subscribing is free and easy, so I want to suggest you please subscribe so you don’t miss out.

So subscribe already!