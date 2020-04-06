6FPS V2n3 Covid-19 Chronicles (and more)
I’ve recently published the latest issue of my newsletter 6FPS. Please take a look at Covid-19 Chronicles (and more). Not subscribed yet? Here’s what you missed:
- There are changes coming to both the blog here and 6FPS, in what I think is a good way, and I talk about what those are and why I’m doing it. 6FPS will be going monthly, and I hope to make it more frequent down the road
- I did a follow-up on the e-book I released and talked about last issue. I’m close to 1,000 downloads, which is awesome. And you can still download it for free
- More discussion on the current reality caused by Covid-19. whee.
- For Your Consideraton: Various links and items I found I think you’ll find interesting
You can always read back issues of the newsletter in the archives, but I won’t be posting notices about them regularly once the newsletter is more established. Subscribing is free and easy, so I want to suggest you please subscribe so you don’t miss out.
