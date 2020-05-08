Release 4: Free Desktop Wallpapers!

by May 8, 2020

Now available: my fourth set of images you can use as wallpapers on your computer.

I love putting my images up on my computer as wallpapers as a way to always have them in view where I can study and enjoy them. I also like making them available so others can enjoy them as well.

These are some of my favorite images that I feel work nicely as wallpapers. They are sized at 2480×1440, with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Totally coincidentally, that size works perfectly on my Macintosh. There is a subtle watermark on these, because the reality of images online is they tend to wander widely and I’d rather not completely lose connection to them as they do, but if you happen to have a Macintosh and put the dock at the bottom of your screen, you’ll never see it. Almost as if I planned it that way.

My current schedule is to release a set of 12 images 3-4 times a year. We’ll have another set in a few months (a quick hint: subscribers to 6FPS get early access to the new images before I release them here, and because I’m releasing these, it may well be there’s a new set of images available for subscribers. Maybe a reason to subscribe!)

Pigeon Guillemot, non-breeding plumage

Ross’s Geese and Snow Geese

Eared Grebe, Merced National Wildlife Refuge

Brown Pelican with California Gulls

Western Gull

Massed Geese Flocks in Flight

Geese Flocks in flight

Snow Goose

Wilson’s Snipe

Chestnut-backed Chickadee

Dark-eyed Junco

Female Wood Duck

