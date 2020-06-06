6FPS V2n5 I’m More Than a Dancing Monkey (and more)
I’ve recently published the latest issue of my newsletter 6FPS. Please take a look at I’m More Than a Dancing Monkey (and more). Not subscribed yet? Here’s what you missed:
- I’ve redesigned the newsletter to (I hope) make it easier to read and make it easier to find the different parts
- this redesign includes a revamped For Your Consideration section where I now share some thoughts on the included links to give them context and help you understand why I think you’ll be interested in them.
- I do dive into current events, because how can you not?
- There is a special surprise just for subscribers, which you’ll have to guess at if you aren’t one.
