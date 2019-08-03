6FPS Secret Wallpaper Hangout

This is the secret hangout only for 6FPS users to give them early access to my next set of desktop wallpapers. If you are not currently a subscriber you shouldn’t be here, but it’s easily fixed by subscribing (it’s free!). For previous releases of images, see the public desktop wallpapers page.

I love putting my images up on my computer as wallpapers as a way to always have them in view where I can study and enjoy them. I also like making them available so others can enjoy them as well.

This set are some of my favorite images that I feel work nicely as wallpapers. They are sized at 2480x1440, with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Totally coincidentally, that size works perfectly on my iMac. There is a subtle watermark on these, because the reality of images online is they tend to wander widely and I’d rather not completely lose connection to them as they do, but if you happen to have an iMac and put the doc at the bottom of your screen, you’ll never see it. Almost as if I planned it that way.

My current schedule is to release a set of 12 of these 3-4 times a year. This is the first set of 12. We’ll have a second set in a few months (a quick hint: subscribers to 6FPS get early access to the new images before I release them to everyone. Maybe a reason to subscribe!)

Downloading Images

To download an image, you can click on it to bring up the large size, and then right-click on that to save it to your computer. You are welcome to use these images as wallpapers on your computer, but I ask that you not use them for other purposes without asking me for permission.

You are welcome to share these images with others, but if you do, I ask that you include proper attribution and a link back to this page so the original creator of them isn’t lost. Thank you for understanding why I want people to know who created these images as they enjoy them.