Milestone!
Palo Alto Baylands Big Sit report: 42 species
SCVAS Photowalk, Palo Alto Baylands 3/23/2019
Shoreline Lake Big Sit report: 54 species!
Announcing my Smugmug Site redesign
Yosemite Rediscovered: Upper Yosemite Falls
Yosemite Rediscovered: Fern Spring
Cascade Creek: Back to the Future
Cascade Creek — Take 2
Yosemite Rediscovered: Cascade Creek
The Brief: Yosemite Rediscovered
[[Corrections: The female Bullock's Oriole I noted below is in fact a female Hooded Oriole. I made a silly assumption due to proximity to the male Bullock's and didn't validate my sighting against a guide later. My bad. That makes the day's species count 42, also....read more
SCVAS Photowalk, Palo Alto Baylands 3/23/2019
On March 23 I led a group of 8 on the first photowalk put on by Santa Clara Valley Audubon. Over 3 and a half hours, we found 45 species and had a good time talking birds, cameras and birding opportunities at the Baylands. We split our time between the area near the...read more
Shoreline Lake Big Sit report: 54 species!
On Saturday April 7 I hosted the Sitting Ducks Big Sit for the SCVAS Birdathon at Shoreline Lake in Mountain View. Four of us (Julio Mulero, Renee Polizotto and Mary Ann Robertson) were there for the entire four hours, and three others stopped by while exploring the...read more
Chuq’s 2019 Kinda Big Year update (2 months in)
I'm trying to figure out how it got to be March, time is flying past for me this year. I thought it might be fun to do a quick update on my sort of big year challenges. The main page for these is here. The goals for this year: - Bird at least weekly - At least 15...read more
Come bird with me! It’s time for Spring Birdathon!)
Hey, come bird with me! It's time for Santa Clara Valley Audubon's annual birdathon, which is one of the organizations biggest fundraising events. As chair of the birdathon committee again this year, I really want to see it do well, so I'm encouraging everyone to find...read more
Santa Clara Valley Audubon Merced NWR Outing, February 23
Once a year I lead a group out to Merced National Wildlife Refuge for Santa Clara Valley Audubon. Originally this trip was scheduled for January, but due to the government shutdown we had to move it later. Despite that, On February 23, seven birders joined me and we...read more
2019 Birding goals
As we exit 2018 and move into 2019 I've been trying to decide what I want to accomplish in the next year. As my birding has moved more front and center in my interests in the last couple of years, it's now one of the activities I want to accomplish. In the last 18...read more
The 2018 Twelve Days of Christmas: Savannah Sparrow
Welcome to my 2018 Twelve Days of Photos, where I look at one of the images I chose to include in my best of year selection and talk a bit about it. To see the entire list of images I chose and learn more about my year in photography, please check out my 2018 Best...read more
The 2018 Twelve Days of Photos: Tropical Kingbird
Welcome to my 2018 Twelve Days of Photos, where I look at one of the images I chose to include in my best of year selection and talk a bit about it. To see the entire list of images I chose and learn more about my year in photography, please check out my 2018 Best...read more
Bird Photography on the Fly….
The last few months have been chaotic, to put it mildly, with multiple trips to SoCal to be with Susan during her illness and finally for her services -- all while trying to keep work on track as best I can, and the rest of life and what it tosses at you, such as our...read more
Visiting the Central Valley Refuges: Colusa NWR and Sacramento NWR
This is the third of three guides to visiting the Central Valley refuges. Part one of this series covers what I call the Los Banos Loop: Merced and San Luis NWR This part covers what I call the Lodi Loop: Cosumnes River Preserve, Staten Island, and Woodbridge...read more
Visiting the Central Valley Refuges: Lodi area refuges
This is the second of three guides to visiting the Central Valley refuges. Part one of this series covers what I call the Los Banos Loop: Merced and San Luis NWR This part covers what I call the Lodi Loop: Cosumnes River Preserve, Staten Island, and Woodbridge...read more