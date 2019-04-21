Birding Links

Milestone!

by | April 20, 2019 | About Chuq, Featured Content | 0 Comments

I've finally hit a milestone I've been grinding to get for literally over a year. I got on the scale this morning and it read 349.8. I am below 350 pounds for the first time since -- sometime in 2003. For those keeping track, my total weight loss for 2018 was a...
Palo Alto Baylands Big Sit report: 42 species

by | April 17, 2019 | Bird Photography, Birding, Featured Content | 0 Comments

[[Corrections: The female Bullock's Oriole I noted below is in fact a female Hooded Oriole. I made a silly assumption due to proximity to the male Bullock's and didn't validate my sighting against a guide later. My bad. That makes the day's species count 42, also....
SCVAS Photowalk, Palo Alto Baylands 3/23/2019

by | April 7, 2019 | Birding, Featured Content | 0 Comments

On March 23 I led a group of 8 on the first photowalk put on by Santa Clara Valley Audubon. Over 3 and a half hours, we found 45 species and had a good time talking birds, cameras and birding opportunities at the Baylands. We split our time between the area near the...
Shoreline Lake Big Sit report: 54 species!

by | April 7, 2019 | Birding, Featured Content | 0 Comments

On Saturday April 7 I hosted the Sitting Ducks Big Sit for the SCVAS Birdathon at Shoreline Lake in Mountain View. Four of us (Julio Mulero, Renee Polizotto and Mary Ann Robertson) were there for the entire four hours, and three others stopped by while exploring the...
Announcing my Smugmug Site redesign

by | April 4, 2019 | Featured Content, Photography | 0 Comments

As part of my plan to redesign the look of my online sites this year, I've been working on a new look for my Smugmug site, which I've been using to hold the images I call my Portfolio images. I had a problem, though. I didn't like the way the images were organized,...
Yosemite Rediscovered: Upper Yosemite Falls

by | April 2, 2019 | Featured Content, Photography, Yosemite National Park | 0 Comments

Having worked the two locations I had sent as projects for this trip, I scouted around for another to experiment with. The light was unremarkable, the skies were boring, and my knees were limiting my wandering around, so I ended up at an old favorite, an area along...
Yosemite Rediscovered: Fern Spring

by | April 1, 2019 | Featured Content, Photography, Yosemite National Park | 0 Comments

The second location I had decided to focus on was one I'd never shot at before. Fern Spring is a small artesian spring, along Southside drive close to the Pohono bridge, where El Portal Rd, Southside and Northside all come together. It's quite easy to miss; if you...
Cascade Creek: Back to the Future

by | March 30, 2019 | Featured Content, Photography, Yosemite National Park | 0 Comments

The final image I kept from my shooting at Cascade Creek. While I had the X-T3 on the tripod with the ND filters doing slow shutter images, I picked up the other camera, the X-T20, which had the 50-140 F2.8 on it (Fuji 70-200 equivalent) and tried to recreate a new...
Cascade Creek — Take 2

by | March 29, 2019 | Featured Content, Photography, Yosemite National Park | 0 Comments

When I posted the images from Cascade Creek the other day, I noted that I wasn't really happy with the result of Composition 3, but couldn't really define why. A friend of mine looked at it and suggested darkening and desaturating the greens, and I thought that was a...
Yosemite Rediscovered: Cascade Creek

by | March 28, 2019 | Featured Content, Photography, Yosemite National Park | 0 Comments

My last visit to Yosemite was 2016 when I attended Cocoaconf there. I've been trying to get back since, but schedules and timing have kept me away. As I started to schedule in other commitments this year, it was becoming obvious it might not happen, especially around...
The Brief: Yosemite Rediscovered

by | March 25, 2019 | Bird Photography, Featured Content, Photography, Yosemite National Park | 0 Comments

When you read this, I'll be somewhat on the valley floor of Yosemite National Park, unplugged from Social Media, work and everything outside the park, taking in the scenery and maybe taking a few photos. It'll be my first visit since 2016, when I went up there for the...
Most Popular Posts

Thought’s on Jim Goldstein’s Best of 2018 Project

by | January 12, 2019 | About Chuq, Bird Photography, Featured Popular, Photography | 0 Comments

Every year photographer Jim Goldstein organizes the "Best of the Year" project, where photographers can submit a set of their best photos. There's no prize, there's no competition, the goal is to share your work and explore other photographer's work to find...
2018 Best Photos of the Year

by | December 17, 2018 | About Chuq, Bird Photography, Featured Popular, Photography | 0 Comments

The time has come to reflect back on the past year, and it's traditional to reflect back on it, and for photographers, to look through the images of the last year and start selecting favorites for the annual showing-off of your best/favorite images. For me, I...
Visiting the Central Valley Refuges: Merced area refuges

by | November 5, 2018 | Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, Featured Popular, Merced National Wildlife Refuge, San Luis National Wildlife Refuge, Sandhill Crane, Wildlife Refuge | 0 Comments

This is the first of three guides to visiting the Central Valley refuges. This first guide talks about what Wildlife refuges are and do, and covers my Los Banos Loop: Merced and San Luis NWR The second part covers what I call the Lodi Loop: Cosumnes River Preserve,...
What’s in Chuq’s “Go Bag” (2018 edition)

by | October 22, 2018 | About Chuq, Featured Popular, Reviews, Technology | 0 Comments

I've been making changes to my go bag the last couple of months, and since I've recently updated some of my other gear -- my phone to an iPhone Xs with wireless charging, for instance -- it made sense to re-evaluate all of the gear I carried in my go bag, replace some...
Gear Kit: What to carry when you go out and bird

by | August 24, 2018 | Bird Photography, Birding, Featured Popular, Outdoors | 0 Comments

I've been getting questions about what people should bring with them on a birding trip, and while I've written about this in the past, it makes sense to do an update and share what I'm carrying now, and to make some suggestions on options and alternatives for those...
A Birdwatcher’s Library

by | August 13, 2018 | Birding, Featured Popular | 0 Comments

A Birdwatcher’s Library It turns out one of the things you tend to collect as a birder is books about birds. Birdwatching is in many ways less about watching birds as it is identifying what in heck you’re watching, and properly identifying birds turns out...
Introducing Siliconvalleybirding.org

by | March 6, 2018 | About Chuq, Birding, Featured Popular, Silicon Valley - San Francisco Bay Area | 0 Comments

As I mentioned yesterday, I did this thing, and now I’m happy to tell people about it and let people use it if they find it useful. I’ve built a new web site, Siliconvalleybirding.org. It’s designed to be a guide to birding here in Santa Clara County and to connect...
Good Enough Defeats Great

by | October 17, 2016 | Featured Popular, Photography | 0 Comments

It’s been fascinating as an observer watching the disruption and transformation of the camera industry. As a photographer in the middle of it, it hasn’t always been fun. Around 2000 I bought a Canon Powershot pocket camera to take on vacation and the bug...
