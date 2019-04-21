Milestone!
Milestone!
I've finally hit a milestone I've been grinding to get for literally over a year. I got on the scale this morning and it read 349.8. I am below 350 pounds for the first time since -- sometime in 2003. For those keeping track, my total weight loss for 2018 was a...read more
Palo Alto Baylands Big Sit report: 42 species
[[Corrections: The female Bullock's Oriole I noted below is in fact a female Hooded Oriole. I made a silly assumption due to proximity to the male Bullock's and didn't validate my sighting against a guide later. My bad. That makes the day's species count 42, also....read more
SCVAS Photowalk, Palo Alto Baylands 3/23/2019
On March 23 I led a group of 8 on the first photowalk put on by Santa Clara Valley Audubon. Over 3 and a half hours, we found 45 species and had a good time talking birds, cameras and birding opportunities at the Baylands. We split our time between the area near the...read more
Shoreline Lake Big Sit report: 54 species!
On Saturday April 7 I hosted the Sitting Ducks Big Sit for the SCVAS Birdathon at Shoreline Lake in Mountain View. Four of us (Julio Mulero, Renee Polizotto and Mary Ann Robertson) were there for the entire four hours, and three others stopped by while exploring the...read more
Announcing my Smugmug Site redesign
As part of my plan to redesign the look of my online sites this year, I've been working on a new look for my Smugmug site, which I've been using to hold the images I call my Portfolio images. I had a problem, though. I didn't like the way the images were organized,...read more
Yosemite Rediscovered: Upper Yosemite Falls
Having worked the two locations I had sent as projects for this trip, I scouted around for another to experiment with. The light was unremarkable, the skies were boring, and my knees were limiting my wandering around, so I ended up at an old favorite, an area along...read more
Yosemite Rediscovered: Fern Spring
The second location I had decided to focus on was one I'd never shot at before. Fern Spring is a small artesian spring, along Southside drive close to the Pohono bridge, where El Portal Rd, Southside and Northside all come together. It's quite easy to miss; if you...read more
Cascade Creek: Back to the Future
The final image I kept from my shooting at Cascade Creek. While I had the X-T3 on the tripod with the ND filters doing slow shutter images, I picked up the other camera, the X-T20, which had the 50-140 F2.8 on it (Fuji 70-200 equivalent) and tried to recreate a new...read more
Cascade Creek — Take 2
When I posted the images from Cascade Creek the other day, I noted that I wasn't really happy with the result of Composition 3, but couldn't really define why. A friend of mine looked at it and suggested darkening and desaturating the greens, and I thought that was a...read more
Yosemite Rediscovered: Cascade Creek
My last visit to Yosemite was 2016 when I attended Cocoaconf there. I've been trying to get back since, but schedules and timing have kept me away. As I started to schedule in other commitments this year, it was becoming obvious it might not happen, especially around...read more
The Brief: Yosemite Rediscovered
When you read this, I'll be somewhat on the valley floor of Yosemite National Park, unplugged from Social Media, work and everything outside the park, taking in the scenery and maybe taking a few photos. It'll be my first visit since 2016, when I went up there for the...read more
Kill your Mentor (and more): 6FPS by Chuq (V1n10)
I just published the latest issue of my newsletter 6FPS. Please take a look at The Elephants of Piedras Blancas (and more). Not subscribed yet? Here's what you missed: The original essay this issue is called Kill Your Mentor, in which I talk about realizing that...read more