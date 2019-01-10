In 2019 I set myself a challenge to do more birding in my home County of Santa Clara County, and visit more locations than I’ve birded in recent years. I’ve also set myself a challenge to photograph as many species as I can within the county in one year.
Goals
- Bird at least once a week — 50 or more ebird submissions in county
- Bird at least 15 different locations in county
- 100 Portfolio caliber species images
- More out of area trips
Additionally, my life list is at 293 species right now (one under review), I’d like to push that past 300 this year. My best ever county count is 141 in 2010, I’d love to push that past 150. These are small numbers for some birders, but since I’m not a rarity chaser I tend to have smaller numbers.
This page is where I’m tracking my path to those goals. You’re also welcome to visit my ebird page to see more detail on locations and sightings.
- My current status (January 10)
- Species: 43
- Locations: 2
Locations
- McClellan Ranch Preserve (SCVAS Offices)
- Palo Alto Baylands
Species
- Anna’s Hummingbird, Home Feederwatch, 1-1-2019
- Ring-billed Gull, Home Feederwatch, 1-1-2019
- Black Phoebe, Home Feederwatch, 1-1-2019
- American Crow, Home Feederwatch, 1-1-2019
- Bewick’s Wren, Home Feederwatch, 1-1-2019
- House Finch, Home Feederwatch, 1-1-2019
- Dark-Eyed Junco, Home Feederwatch, 1-1-2019
- Yellow-Rumped Warbler, Home Feederwatch, 1-1-2019
- House Sparrow, Home Feederwatch, 1-1-2019
- Mourning Dove, McClellan Ranch Preserve, 1-8-2019
- Chestnut-Backed Chickadee, McClellan Ranch Preserve, 1-8-2019
- Oak Titmouse, McClellan Ranch Preserve, 1-8-2019
- Golden-Crowned Sparrow, McClellan Ranch Preserve, 1-8-2019
- White-Crowned Sparrow, McClellan Ranch Preserve, 1-8-2019
- Song Sparrow, McClellan Ranch Preserve, 1-8-2019
- Lesser Goldfinch, McClellan Ranch Preserve, 1-8-2019
- California Towhee, McClellan Ranch Preserve, 1-8-2019
- Canada Goose, Home Feederwatch, 1-8-2019
- Turkey Vulture, Home Feederwatch, 1-8-2019
- Bushtit, Home Feederwatch, 1-8-2019
- Ruby-Crowned Kinglet, Home Feederwatch, 1-8-2019
- Northern Mockingbird, Home Feederwatch, 1-8-2019
- Northern Shoveler, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
- American Wigeon, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
- Mallard, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
- Green-Winged Teal, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
- Canvasback, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
- Ruddy Duck, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
- Pied-Billed Grebe, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
- Rock Pigeon, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
- American Coot, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
- Black-necked Stilt, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
- American Avocet, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
- Long-Billed Curlew, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
- Marbled Godwit, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
- Least Sandpiper, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
- Long-Billed Dowitcher, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
- Greater Yellowlegs, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
- Willet, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
- Double-Crested Cormorant, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
- Snowy Egret, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
- Red-Tailed Hawk, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
- Western Bluebird, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
Photos
(coming soonish)