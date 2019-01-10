In 2019 I set myself a challenge to do more birding in my home County of Santa Clara County, and visit more locations than I’ve birded in recent years. I’ve also set myself a challenge to photograph as many species as I can within the county in one year.

Goals

Bird at least once a week — 50 or more ebird submissions in county

Bird at least 15 different locations in county

100 Portfolio caliber species images

More out of area trips

Additionally, my life list is at 293 species right now (one under review), I’d like to push that past 300 this year. My best ever county count is 141 in 2010, I’d love to push that past 150. These are small numbers for some birders, but since I’m not a rarity chaser I tend to have smaller numbers.

This page is where I’m tracking my path to those goals. You’re also welcome to visit my ebird page to see more detail on locations and sightings.

My current status (January 10)

(January 10) Species : 43

: 43 Locations: 2

Locations

McClellan Ranch Preserve (SCVAS Offices)

Palo Alto Baylands

Species

Anna’s Hummingbird, Home Feederwatch, 1-1-2019 Ring-billed Gull, Home Feederwatch, 1-1-2019 Black Phoebe, Home Feederwatch, 1-1-2019 American Crow, Home Feederwatch, 1-1-2019 Bewick’s Wren, Home Feederwatch, 1-1-2019 House Finch, Home Feederwatch, 1-1-2019 Dark-Eyed Junco, Home Feederwatch, 1-1-2019 Yellow-Rumped Warbler, Home Feederwatch, 1-1-2019 House Sparrow, Home Feederwatch, 1-1-2019 Mourning Dove, McClellan Ranch Preserve, 1-8-2019 Chestnut-Backed Chickadee, McClellan Ranch Preserve, 1-8-2019 Oak Titmouse, McClellan Ranch Preserve, 1-8-2019 Golden-Crowned Sparrow, McClellan Ranch Preserve, 1-8-2019 White-Crowned Sparrow, McClellan Ranch Preserve, 1-8-2019 Song Sparrow, McClellan Ranch Preserve, 1-8-2019 Lesser Goldfinch, McClellan Ranch Preserve, 1-8-2019 California Towhee, McClellan Ranch Preserve, 1-8-2019 Canada Goose, Home Feederwatch, 1-8-2019 Turkey Vulture, Home Feederwatch, 1-8-2019 Bushtit, Home Feederwatch, 1-8-2019 Ruby-Crowned Kinglet, Home Feederwatch, 1-8-2019 Northern Mockingbird, Home Feederwatch, 1-8-2019 Northern Shoveler, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019 American Wigeon, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019 Mallard, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019 Green-Winged Teal, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019 Canvasback, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019 Ruddy Duck, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019 Pied-Billed Grebe, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019 Rock Pigeon, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019 American Coot, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019 Black-necked Stilt, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019 American Avocet, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019 Long-Billed Curlew, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019 Marbled Godwit, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019 Least Sandpiper, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019 Long-Billed Dowitcher, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019 Greater Yellowlegs, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019 Willet, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019 Double-Crested Cormorant, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019 Snowy Egret, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019 Red-Tailed Hawk, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019 Western Bluebird, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019

Photos

(coming soonish)