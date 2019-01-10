In 2019 I set myself a challenge to do more birding in my home County of Santa Clara County, and visit more locations than I’ve birded in recent years. I’ve also set myself a challenge to photograph as many species as I can within the county in one year.

Goals

  • Bird at least once a week — 50 or more ebird submissions in county
  • Bird at least 15 different locations in county
  • 100 Portfolio caliber species images
  • More out of area trips

Additionally, my life list is at 293 species right now (one under review), I’d like to push that past 300 this year. My best ever county count is 141 in 2010, I’d love to push that past 150. These are small numbers for some birders, but since I’m not a rarity chaser I tend to have smaller numbers.

This page is where I’m tracking my path to those goals. You’re also welcome to visit my ebird page to see more detail on locations and sightings.

  • My current status (January 10)
  • Species: 43
  • Locations: 2

Locations

  • McClellan Ranch Preserve (SCVAS Offices)
  • Palo Alto Baylands

Species

  1. Anna’s Hummingbird, Home Feederwatch, 1-1-2019
  2. Ring-billed Gull, Home Feederwatch, 1-1-2019
  3. Black Phoebe, Home Feederwatch, 1-1-2019
  4. American Crow, Home Feederwatch, 1-1-2019
  5. Bewick’s Wren, Home Feederwatch, 1-1-2019
  6. House Finch, Home Feederwatch, 1-1-2019
  7. Dark-Eyed Junco, Home Feederwatch, 1-1-2019
  8. Yellow-Rumped Warbler, Home Feederwatch, 1-1-2019
  9. House Sparrow, Home Feederwatch, 1-1-2019
  10. Mourning Dove, McClellan Ranch Preserve, 1-8-2019
  11. Chestnut-Backed Chickadee, McClellan Ranch Preserve, 1-8-2019
  12. Oak Titmouse, McClellan Ranch Preserve, 1-8-2019
  13. Golden-Crowned Sparrow, McClellan Ranch Preserve, 1-8-2019
  14. White-Crowned Sparrow, McClellan Ranch Preserve, 1-8-2019
  15. Song Sparrow, McClellan Ranch Preserve, 1-8-2019
  16. Lesser Goldfinch, McClellan Ranch Preserve, 1-8-2019
  17. California Towhee, McClellan Ranch Preserve, 1-8-2019
  18. Canada Goose, Home Feederwatch, 1-8-2019
  19. Turkey Vulture, Home Feederwatch, 1-8-2019
  20. Bushtit, Home Feederwatch, 1-8-2019
  21. Ruby-Crowned Kinglet, Home Feederwatch, 1-8-2019
  22. Northern Mockingbird, Home Feederwatch, 1-8-2019
  23. Northern Shoveler, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
  24. American Wigeon, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
  25. Mallard, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
  26. Green-Winged Teal, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
  27. Canvasback, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
  28. Ruddy Duck, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
  29. Pied-Billed Grebe, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
  30. Rock Pigeon, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
  31. American Coot, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
  32. Black-necked Stilt, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
  33. American Avocet, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
  34. Long-Billed Curlew, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
  35. Marbled Godwit, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
  36. Least Sandpiper, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
  37. Long-Billed Dowitcher, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
  38. Greater Yellowlegs, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
  39. Willet, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
  40. Double-Crested Cormorant, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
  41. Snowy Egret, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
  42. Red-Tailed Hawk, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019
  43. Western Bluebird, Palo Alto Baylands, 1-9-2019

Photos

(coming soonish)