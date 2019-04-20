Milestone!
I’ve finally hit a milestone I’ve been grinding to get for literally over a year. I got on the scale this morning and it read 349.8. I am below 350 pounds for the first time since — sometime in 2003. For those...Read More
Select Page
by Chuq Von Rospach | Apr 20, 2019 | About Chuq, Featured Content | 0
I’ve finally hit a milestone I’ve been grinding to get for literally over a year. I got on the scale this morning and it read 349.8. I am below 350 pounds for the first time since — sometime in 2003. For those...Read More
by Chuq Von Rospach | Apr 17, 2019 | Bird Photography, Birding, Featured Content | 0
[[Corrections: The female Bullock’s Oriole I noted below is in fact a female Hooded Oriole....Read More
by Chuq Von Rospach | Apr 7, 2019 | Birding, Featured Content | 0
On March 23 I led a group of 8 on the first photowalk put on by Santa Clara Valley Audubon. Over 3...Read More
by Chuq Von Rospach | Apr 7, 2019 | Birding, Featured Content | 0
On Saturday April 7 I hosted the Sitting Ducks Big Sit for the SCVAS Birdathon at Shoreline Lake in Mountain View. Four of us (Julio Mulero, Renee Polizotto and Mary Ann Robertson) were there for the entire four hours, and three...Read More
by Chuq Von Rospach | Apr 4, 2019 | Featured Content, Photography | 0
As part of my plan to redesign the look of my online sites this year, I’ve been working on a new look for my Smugmug site, which I’ve been using to hold the images I call my Portfolio images. I had a problem, though....Read More
by Chuq Von Rospach | Apr 2, 2019 | Featured Content, Photography, Yosemite National Park | 0
Having worked the two locations I had sent as projects for this trip, I scouted around for another...Read More
by Chuq Von Rospach | Apr 1, 2019 | Featured Content, Photography, Yosemite National Park | 0
The second location I had decided to focus on was one I’d never shot at before. Fern Spring...Read More
by Chuq Von Rospach | Mar 30, 2019 | Featured Content, Photography, Yosemite National Park | 0
The final image I kept from my shooting at Cascade Creek. While I had the X-T3 on the tripod with the ND filters doing slow shutter images, I picked up the other camera, the X-T20, which had the 50-140 F2.8 on it (Fuji 70-200...Read More
by Chuq Von Rospach | Mar 29, 2019 | Featured Content, Photography, Yosemite National Park | 0
When I posted the images from Cascade Creek the other day, I noted that I wasn’t really...Read More
by Chuq Von Rospach | Mar 28, 2019 | Featured Content, Photography, Yosemite National Park | 0
My last visit to Yosemite was 2016 when I attended Cocoaconf there. I’ve been trying to get...Read More
by Chuq Von Rospach | Mar 25, 2019 | Bird Photography, Featured Content, Photography, Yosemite National Park | 0
When you read this, I’ll be somewhat on the valley floor of Yosemite National Park,...Read More
by Chuq Von Rospach | Mar 21, 2019 | 6FPS | 0
I just published the latest issue of my newsletter 6FPS. Please take a look at The Elephants of Piedras Blancas (and more). Not subscribed yet? Here’s what you missed: The original essay this issue is called Kill Your...Read More
6FPS is the way to stay in touch and subscribe to 6FPS. Coming out roughly twice a month, it's the only way to keep up with all that I'm doing on the various services across the network.
6FPS is the way to stay in touch and subscribe to 6FPS. Coming out roughly twice a month, it's the only way to keep up with all that I'm doing on the various services across the network.