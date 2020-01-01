I’m thrilled to announce the results of a secret project I’ve been working on the last few weeks. I’ve written a book. The title is “… And the Geese Exploded” which if you read my blog was the title of a piece I wrote about this year’s trip to Merced National Wildlife Refuge, and it was the thing that made me realize I needed to write this book.

This book is available for free — no strings attached, not even an email address — via the download button below. The download is in PDF, which is easily readable on most computers and tablets (and it looks awesome on my iPad in the Books app, if I do say so myself), and also exists as a hardcover printed copy, but only one copy of it exists, I have it, and no, you can’t buy it. But the ebook version is all yours to enjoy.

The book is a combination of a series of short essays about my birding life, how I feel so deeply for birdwatching, and some of the aspects of being a birdwatcher that mean so much to me. It also includes over 100 of my favorite photos that I’ve taken over the last decade here in the greater Bay Area, out in the central valley wildlife refuges, and here in the western coastal states in the U.S.

Why this book?

I’ve been looking for a project for a while, but simply doing a book of photos felt rather boring and I didn’t think it would be all that interesting unless I could wrap it around a topic or some kind of narrative telling a bigger story. I just didn’t know what that story was.

The trip to Merced this year was the biggest group that I’ve led, and the bird action was insane. I came back from it both completely exhausted and on a real emotional high, and when I wrote up the trip report, I realized it was less about what happened than how it felt and how people reacted, and I really liked it. That led to the idea that I should write about what birding means to me, and this rather quickly all came together.

A self-criticism I’ve had for a while is that I write too much “process” material and very little that’s personal comes out. Some of that is by design and habit, since I have some experience with what can happen if you’re a bit too open on the net and the trolls decide to wander by — but I feel that too often what I’m seems more like technical writing than personal writing (and yes, these days I am a technical writer, but still…). It’s hard to push against the walls I see as protecting me from the nasty realities of online life, but I’ve also felt the walls needed to be adjusted and pushed out.

I want to do more of this kind of writing, and try to inject a bit more energy and life into the other kinds of work I’m doing here. We’ll see how this goes: you have to be willing to live your comfort zone as a first step towards finding a new, larger comfort zone, and this is that first step. I don’t have a specific new project in mind yet, but we’ll see what shows up with the next delivery by my muse.